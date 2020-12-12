Capital City High School staff member dies of COVID-19 complications
Capital City High School paraprofessional James Coy, 71, has died of COVID-19 complications, according to a press release from the Jefferson City School District.
Coy died on Dec. 3 at SSM Health-St. Mary's, due to COVID-19 complications, according to his obituary.
He was a paraprofessional, or teacher's aide, at Capital City High School and had been with the district since 2010.
The district said in a release that Coy "adored his students and was known for loading up on everyone's favorite bubblegum flavors and getting extra desserts at lunch. His co-workers at school became his second family over the past decade and he loved them dearly."
New downtown bar to fill piano bar's vacancy
As businesses are closing permanently due to COVID-19, others are jumping at the opportunity to fill their spaces.
The Gold Bar and Restaurant is opening its doors Friday, Dec. 11 in downtown Columbia. The venue was recently the Penguin Piano Bar, which closed in late August. The owner blamed COVID-related business restrictions.
Owner Adrian Preyer said he jumped at the opportunity when businesses started closing.
Jefferson City man faces serious injuries after being struck on Highway 54
A Jefferson City man is in critical condition after being struck by a car on eastbound Highway 54 early Wednesday morning.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 38-year-old Quantrell Robertson of Jefferson City was standing in the roadway just south of Simon Boulevard, around 1:15 a.m., when Danny Wood, 47, hit him.
The Holts Summit Police Department said in a release that Robertson was in the roadway for an "unknown reason."
Robertson was transported to University Hospital by the Callaway County EMS.
Supreme Court rejects Texas' and Trump's bid to overturn election
The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid from Texas' attorney general -- supported by President Donald Trump -- to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states that went in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.
The court's order, issued with no public dissents, to dismiss the challenge is the strongest indication yet that Trump has no chance of overturning election results in court, and that even the justices whom he placed there have no interest in allowing his desperate legal bids to continue.
The Electoral College will convene Monday to affirm Biden's win.
Senator Hawley introduces bill for second round of stimulus checks
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley announced the introduction of the Emergency Direct Payments for Families and Workers Act Thursday, which would provide a second round of stimulus checks to those who qualify.
Senator Rawley and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduced the bipartisan amendment to must-pass legislation to be considered by Congress.
The bill would provide a one-time payment of $1,200 to individuals, $2,400 to couples filing jointly, and $500 per child.
Eligibility standards and income thresholds are exactly the same as the CARES Act passed in March.
Planets will visibly align for the first time in nearly 800 years
Nearly 800 years ago in 1226 two planets visibly aligned in the night's sky. It was the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.
This happened on March 4th, 1226 - just a few months before the death of Francis of Assisi to give you an idea of the time frame. It was also the 20th year of Genghis Khan's reign and a year before his death in 1227.
While 1226 was the last time this event was visible, it isn't the last time it has happened.
In the summer of 1623 Galileo was enjoying the telescope he made 14 years prior, in 1609. Little did he know there was a conjunction of planets happening. Even if he had known, he wouldn't have seen it. This planetary alignment happened within 4º of the sun and was therefore not visible from Earth. Sad day for Galileo.
Columbia man pleads guilty in connection to a fatal car crash
A Columbia man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to the death of a Columbia woman.
Lukas Evans was sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in February 2019 resulting in the death of 37-year-old Jordan Hoyt.
Investigators say Evans was involved in an earlier crash where he fled from the scene and tried to pass another vehicle in a no-pass zone, where he then collided into Hoyt’s car head-on.
Some of Hoyt’s family members were not happy with the sentence.
Boonville man arrested after DWI crash injures himself and 2 others
A 21-year-old Boonville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, which resulted in injuring himself and two others.
Michael L. Flint was driving eastbound on Santa Fe Road in Cooper County, about a half of mile east of Ferry Road, around 3:50 p.m.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the vehicle went off the right side of the highway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to exit off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch, while hitting several trees.