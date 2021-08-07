Half of US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, official says
According to White House Data Director Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, more than 821,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported administered over the previous day's total, including about 555,000 people who got their first shot.
"50% of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated. Keep going!" Shahpar tweeted.
An average of 699,261 doses have been administered each day over the past seven days, and an average of 464,778 people initiated vaccination each day over the past seven days, according to the latest data available from the CDC.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's online Covid-19 vaccination data tracker had not officially updated with this data by noon ET Friday, but was expected to in the afternoon.
Back to School tax-free weekend begins Friday
The annual back to school sales tax-free holiday started Friday and runs through Sunday.
The sales tax exemption is limited to:
- Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
- School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
- Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
- Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
- Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
- Graphing calculators – not to exceed $150
Certain cities are opting out of the tax-free weekend. However, if a city does not exempt their city sales tax, the state sales tax will still be dropped from the total bill.
Residents react after Callaway County now considered a COVID-19 hot spot
Over the past two weeks, Callaway County has reported 867 cases per 100,000 people, one of the highest rates in Missouri. Fulton resident Jon Maddox thinks masks are still the main thing keeping people safe.
"I do believe that back when the mask were mandatory, I think that the rates went quite a bit lower I do believe, and vice versa now, you're not seeing hardly people wearing them and it's apparently rising up quite severely," Maddox said.
Callaway joins Cole, Osage, Miller, Morgan and Camden counties as mid-Missouri counties with active COVID-19 hot spot advisories.
Biden extends student loan payment pauses to January 31
Friday afternoon the Biden administration announced that the student loan payment pause will extend to January 31.
After beginning in March 2020, the pandemic relief benefit was set to expire on September 30. The freeze was initially put in place by Congress and then extended by both the Trump and Biden administrations.
During this time, interest has stopped adding up, saving the average borrower about $2,000 over the first year and collections on defaulted debt have been on hold.
Mayor Treece declares Aug. 7 as Karissa Schweizer Day
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece has declared Saturday, Aug. 7 as Karissa Schweizer Day.
Schweizer is currently competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She represented MU in track and cross country from 2014 to 2018.
Mayor Treece presented a signed copy of the proclamation Friday in the Council Chambers City Hall to MU Track and Field Coach Brett Halter.