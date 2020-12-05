Boone County extends health order until Dec. 22
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services has extended the current public health order until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 22, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
The mask requirement for the city and county are also extended through Dec. 22 with these orders.
The previous health order was set to expire on Dec. 8 at 11:59 p.m.
Health department director Stephanie Browning said the department is beginning to see how Thanksgiving has affected community spread.
Scam delivers unwanted packages to mid-Missourians
A scam is making its way into mid-Missouri leaving unwanted packages in mailboxes.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) calls it "brushing" where sellers ship packages to businesses or a person's home that was never ordered. The seller then uses that transaction to write a positive, but made-up review.
“The ultimate motivation is to get a good review for the product on Amazon and the more positive reviews you get, the more likely you are to get sales of that product," BBB consumer safety expert Bill Matthews said.
Mo. treasurer launches "12 Days of Unclaimed Property" social media campaign
In honor of the upcoming holidays, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missouri residents to check the Unclaimed Property list for their names and others they know.
Beginning Tuesday and continuing through Dec. 16, the @MOTreasurer official social media platforms will encourage Missourians to search the Unclaimed Property database. All posts will use the hashtag #12DaysofUCP.
Columbia teen included as finalist for TIME's Kid of the Year
Hickman High School freshman Jordan Reeves is a finalist for TIME'S Kid of the Year.
Reeves is 14-year-old designer and activist, born with a left arm that stopped growing above her elbow.
She is one of five finalists selected from over 5,000 Americans, ages 8 to 16. It is the first year TIME has nominated a Kid of the Year.
She created a 3-D printable prosthesis for kids that shoots out biodegradable sparkles, consulted for companies like Mattel to create toys that affirm limb difference and co-wrote a memoir about what she's learned about growing up with a disability.
19 Columbia, Kansas City defendants indicted in $1.2 million insurance fraud conspiracy
Multiple defendants from the Columbia and Kansas City, Missouri areas have been indicted in a $1.2 million insurance fraud conspiracy.
The case involved false claims of injuries suffered from car accidents.
The federal indictment, which was filed last month and unsealed Tuesday, includes 69 counts against 19 defendants.
Four juvenile suspects arrested for Holts Summit church vandalism
Four juvenile suspects have been arrested in connection with the Nov. 25 vandalism of a Holts Summit Church.
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism announced the arrests at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
The four suspects were arrested Tuesday morning. The suspects range in age, from 14 to 16 years old. Chism said they are all from Holts Summit or Jefferson City areas. They were taken to a juvenile justice center in Columbia upon arrest.
The four suspects face burglary and property damage charges. Chism said they could face additional charges.
MU students return to Columbia after being encouraged not to
As Boone County starts week two of the new mask mandate, some University of Missouri students are also choosing to come back to Columbia after being encouraged not to.
MU shifted to online classes after the Thanksgiving holiday to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. MU student Hunter Roth said he would’ve stayed home if he didn’t have to return for work and because he’s still paying rent.
“I don't think I would have been here in the first place, even though some of my classes weren't person with attendance, which should not be allowed,” Roth said.
Warm Springs Ranch drive thru holiday lights display increases holiday spirit for humans and horses
As the holiday season begins, drive-thru light displays are popping up all across mid-Missouri. Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville offers guests a drive-thru light display next to the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.
The drive-thru holiday display is a first for Warm Springs Ranch this year. Previously the Clydesdales ranch has offered holiday lights for guests to walk through.
Happy Retirement, Jim Riek!
As Jim Riek's time as a KOMU 8 anchor comes to a close, KOMU 8 wants to thank him for the countless hours and hard work he's put into the many stories he's reported on over the years.
Jim's last newscasts were at 5 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.