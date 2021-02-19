COLUMBIA - A high speed chase resulted in a crash on Citadel Drive off East Brown School Road in north Columbia around 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol told KOMU 8 News that one 17 year-old female has already been arrested. 

MHSP said a group stole a car, then drove it into a residential neighborhood where it crashed into another car. Three other teens fled the scene.

KOMU 8 News will update this story as we get more information.

