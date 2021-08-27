The Trailblazers started the season off on the right path versus Sweet Springs.
Mexico made short work of Centralia in both team's season opener as the Bulldogs registered a 46-20 win.
The Bruins are 0-1 after falling to Staley 35-10 on Friday.
The Vikings capitalized on Hickman's mistakes, scoring off a pick six and a punt return.
Two way star Rickie Dunn helps first year coach Jonah Dubinski get his first win in a battle of Class 5 powers.
Wasting no time, the Pirates scored three times in the opening quarter and never let off the gas to win 54-20.
The Jays started the game with a 5-yard touchdown on fourth down from David Bethune, but the Red Devils responded with a passing score as Jefferson City led 7-5 at the end of the first quarter. It was all downhill from there.
Warrensburg's offensive prowess proved to be a tad too much for Capital City to overcome in its season opener.
Boonville lost its first game of the season, which was a back-and-forth affair.
Helias softball defeated Tolton 11-0 on Friday night behind Mallorey Rogers' dominant performance.
Missouri volleyball's season didn't get off to an optimum start as the Tigers got swept by Saint Louis in the first match and lost to Kansas City in four sets in the second match of the Mizzou Invitational on Friday.
Tolton sophomore Audrey Rischer scored two-under par to lead all players in the match.
Week 1 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair made short work of Maryville to lead Blair Oaks to a commanding opening-night win.
Battle and Blair Oaks football begin with rematches of the final games of their 2020 seasons in Week 1.
Friday Night Fever kicks off the season with the Game of the Week in Centralia.