JEFFERSON CITY- A future Mizzou football player made some history and several local runners won state titles on the first day of the Class 3-5 State Track & Field championships Friday in Jefferson City.
Lee's Summit's Josh Manning, who will play wide receiver for Eliah Drinkwitz this fall at Faurot Field, broke the meet record in the long jump. Manning leaped 7.73 meters to eclipse the record and win the Class 5 championship.
Southern Boone star distance runner Connor Burns added to his trophy case before he joins the legendary Oregon Ducks track program next year. Burns won the Class 3 state championship in the 1600 meters.
Rock Bridge picked up a state title in the Class 5 mile when Andrew Houser came all the way from third place in the final 100 meters to edge out Joplin's Hobbs Campbell at the finish line. Houser's Bruin teammate Ian Kemey finished fifth.
Capital City's Keion Grieve became a back to back state champ in the 800 meters with a victory in Class 5 with a time of 1:53.64.
Several Mid-Missouri teams are in contention for team titles after one day including the Rock Bridge girls who are in 3rd place in Class 5. The state meet continues on Saturday at Adkins Stadium.