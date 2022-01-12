COLUMBIA −Four mid-Missouri high school basketball players have been nominated to play in the 2022 McDonald's All American games.
Rock Bridge's Kyrah "KK" Brodie and Averi Kroenke, Boonville's Addison Brownfield and Blair Oaks' Luke Northweather will have the chance to play in the games this March in Chicago's Wintrust Arena.
More than 760 girls and boys high school basketball players, including 14 girls and 13 boys from Missouri, were nominated by either a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald's All American Games Selection Committee.
The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 25 on ESPN's "NBA Today" between 2 and 3 p.m.
The 45th annual McDonald's All American game will held on Tuesday, March 29. Girls tip off at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and boys will begin around 8 p.m., on ESPN.
A complete list of those nominated can be found here.