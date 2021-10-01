A century old rivalry: Past and current players reflect on Highway 54 Bowl

FULTON - There are many long-standing high school football rivalries in mid-Missouri. Arguably the longest and most historic is the annual ‘Highway 54 Bowl’ played between Mexico and Fulton High School.
The schools began playing in the game over 100 years ago, in 1920. Back then, it was only known as the Mexico and Fulton game.
“When you heard it was the Mexico-Fulton game, you knew it was gonna be big and you knew it was going to be packed,” Herbert “Junebug” Johnson said.
Johnson, a former Fulton High School running back in the early 1980s who went on to be a Missouri football record holder in 1985, still thinks about the impact the game had on his life.
Johnson says the rivalry between Mexico and Fulton really began over the summers either in Carver Park in Fulton where the kids would play basketball or at softball games where Johnson grew up watching his sister play.
“When we heard Mexico was coming to town for a softball game, that was huge because we knew it was gonna be a picnic, it was gonna be a good time,” Johnson said.
It wasn’t until the early '80s that the schools began calling the rivalry the ‘Highway 54 Bowl.’
“We’re both on Highway 54 and they are only 20 minutes apart,” Johnson said. “You jump on and we say 'Hey guys let’s go play, let’s go play some ball.'"
Soon after that, the athletic director’s secretary at Mexico High School, Martha Hamilton, had an idea to find an actual Highway 54 sign to use as a trophy for both the schools.
Her husband worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) at the time, and they were phasing out old highway signs that were too small to use anymore. MoDOT agreed to donate the sign as long as it was used appropriately.
Thus, the Highway 54 traveling trophy was born, covered in Mexico and Fulton team colors and awarded to the school that wins each year. The back of the sign keeps a printed list of records that the schools update each year.
Whether you remember it as the Mexico-Fulton game or the Highway 54 Bowl, former players agree that the game always meant more.
Fulton head football coach Dana Chambers played for Fulton in the early 2000s. He remembers holding the sign his junior and senior seasons after beating Mexico.
“I’ve lived it already, and now I’m talking to the guys like our coaches talked to us,” Chambers said. “What it means to me, what it should mean to them, what it means to the town.”
“As a smaller community, anytime you can get anybody together and all be pushing for the same thing, I mean you can’t beat it,” Chambers said.
Mexico’s head football coach Steve Haag has coached the Bulldogs for 20 years. He’s seen both teams have stand-out seasons, as well as harder ones.
“It’s really been a tough game and a good battle,” Haag said. “Both teams have respected each other and that’s what you want. Play hard for the four quarters and when it’s over, shake hands.”
Haag says it’s a passionate game every year for both the players and the fans.
“A lot of the alumni I’ve talked to, they really take great pride in it,” Haag said. “It’s always been a good crowd for both sides.”
The rich history of the game is a topic many fans and alumni like to reminisce on. Johnson says the friendships and relationships he formed with the guys on both teams stick with him to this day.
“That just tells me how sports is,” Johnson said. “Sports does that to you, it just bonds you in ways that a lot of other things can’t.”
Johnson says he’s proud of the legacy that Fulton has had on athletics and wants to remind the current players to leave it all on the field.
“Go out there and just give it your all so you can take that with you and remember that you did give it your all and have no regrets,” Johnson said.
The younger generation is well aware of the great athletes who have played in the game before them and most look forward to the rivalry every year.
Mexico senior lineman Deacon Haag always looked forward to the time when he got to play in the rivalry game. Now, it’s his last Highway 54 Bowl.
“It’s kind of unbelievable really,” Haag said. “I’m here. When I was a little kid I never thought I’d be here and here I am. It just makes me proud and I’m glad I can make Mexico proud.”
Although Fulton currently leads the all time series 63-60-6, Mexico has won the past eight games.
Regardless of wins, both teams have plenty of rich history and phenomenal players who walked the halls of Mexico and Fulton.
“It is a game where even though the teams may have completely different records, even though they may be struggling or riding high, it’s a game that generally brings out the best efforts of both teams,” Mexico track coach, Bucky Green said.
Fulton hosts Friday's game, with kickoff at 7 p.m.