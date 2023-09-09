HARRISBURG - A new era has started in Harrisburg.
Head football coach Brennan Claas took foot on his home field for the first time on Friday.
"It will be exciting, there's nothing like a home crowd." Claas said.
The 28-year-old head coach, who also plays scout team quarterback, is full of life and enthusiasm, according to retired Harrisburg head coach Steve Hopkins.
Hopkins coached the Bulldogs for four years from 2018-2022, retiring after winning the Lewis and Clark conference last season.
Watching from the stands on Friday, Hopkins was thrilled with his replacement.
"Some coaches come in and say I want to do it all," Hopkins said, "I really appreciate that Brennan came in and said no I want this to be a collaborative effort, I want to take advantage of these experienced quality assistant coaches”
For Claas coaching the Bulldogs hasn't come without its own set of challenges. Harrisburg only has 19 players on their roster, meaning they can't practice 11 on 11.
"You have to be flexible," Claas said. "It's been tough, but it's been really good for the kids; they get to play a lot of positions."
Their small roster is just another obstacle Claas is attempting to hurdle as he looks to continue his family's legacy of coaching mid-Missouri football.
Claas' father, Pete Claas, coached football at Macon for 17 years, winning the Clarence Cannon Conference in 2016.
"They always ask, 'Hey, you're Pete's kid?' They tell me all the interactions they’ve had with him and its always great things, and I want to live up to that," Claas said.
Brennan Claas secured his first career win on Friday against Marceline 28-20, moving the Bulldogs' record to 1-2.
The team faces Milan at home next Friday at 7 p.m.