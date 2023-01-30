ASHLAND- Battle and Boonville boys basketball were Monday's first match-up for the Southern Boone Classic.
The Pirates came out ready in the first quarter with fast plays, like Jackson Johns finding Caidyn Hazel for a layup. However, the fire in them slowly started to diminish once the Spartans were warmed up.
Tay Patrick and Mario Ashford had great chemistry allowing themselves to make back-to-back great plays. Jamarrion Pittman also made a significant impact on the Spartans' offense by rebounding and taking charge in the paint.
There were a few moments when the Spartans let down their guard, and the Pirates took advantage of it. Battle left the paint wide open for Jackson John to make a layup with the pass from Henry Rohrbach.
Battle easily won 65-30.
The second match-up was Southern Boone against Capital City in the girls' bracket.
Cap City was off to a great start, with Jada Anderson getting possession of the ball at tip-off to score a layup a few seconds shortly after putting the Cavaliers on the board first.
But the Eagles cut their lead quickly. Ma'Jayla Dudley made several deep threes to ensure a gap between the two teams. Dudley was not alone Ashlyne Ussery and Kyra Massie came in clutch with the back-to-back threes.
Cap City's Natalie Allison was one of their top scores for the night, but it was not enough to slow down the Eagles 47-38.
Final scores from other games:
Southern Boone defeated Warrenton 63 to 57 in overtime.
Tuesday night will tip day two of the tournament with Hickman vs. Boonville.