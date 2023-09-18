ASHLAND - Battle boys soccer clinched a non-conference road win, as the Spartans traveled to Southern Boone and defeated the Eagles 3-0 on Monday night.
Both teams put up a solid defensive performance throughout the entire opening 40 minutes, maintaining a 0-0 stalemate for most of half. However, Battle eventually broke through and got on the board with a little over eight minutes left in the first.
Southern Boone racked up a foul, giving the Spartans a chance at a penalty kick. Battle Senior Travis Peng capitalized, knocking in a goal and putting the Spartans up 1-0 to close the half.
Battle quickly set the pace to open the second. After just 12 minutes of play, freshman Jack Harper made an impressive dish through traffic to sophomore Joseth Aguilar, who finished the play with a goal. The score gave the Spartans a 2-0 advantage.
Although they faced an uphill battle, the Eagles would not let up. Southern Boone continued to put up a tough fight throughout the second, exhibiting scrappy play on both ends of the field.
Despite this, the Eagles were unable to keep up with the Spartans. Junior Carter Jones solidified the game for Battle with a goal near the end of regulation, as the Spartans topped Southern Boone by a score of 3-0.
The win improved Battle's record to 4-1 on the year, while Southern Boone now sits at 4-4.
The Eagles look to bounce back, as they take on Belle at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Battle is set to host Helias Catholic in a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup at 7 p.m. Wednesday.