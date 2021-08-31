COLUMBIA- The Battle vs Capital City football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case and possible exposure on the Battle football team. The Spartans made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE regarding this Friday's football contest vs. Capital City. pic.twitter.com/tVOnQ9waib— Battle Athletics (@BattleAthletics) August 31, 2021
"The district and the health department are working through the appropriate protocols in regards to the positive test result," read a statement included in Battle's post. "The health and well-being of players, staff and families is our top priority."
Capital City quickly scheduled a new opponent to take Battle's place on Friday night. The Cavaliers will play Agapé Boarding School, a military-style Christian boarding school in Stockton, MO "that turns around rebellious boys" according to the school's website.
Agapé has been in Missouri headlines recently after being sued three times this month over allegations that students were abused. Agape was also headed by Boyd Householder before he started his own boarding school, Circle of Hope, with his wife, Stephanie. The Householders were charged with over 100 counts of abuse and rape in March.
Battle was coming off a dramatic 36-35 win over Ft. Zumwalt North in their season opener last Friday while Cap City is still in search of their first win in 2021 following a 46-13 loss to Warrensburg.