COLUMBIA - Heading into Thursday night's matchup between Rock Bridge and Battle, the Spartans had never beaten the Bruins on the court. Battle made sure to pack its gym, as they were going to need fan support to overcome this record slump.
The Spartans gave their crowd a lot to cheer about early; they got off to an early 18-6 lead, drilling three pointers from around the arc. It was an electric atmosphere, but Rock Bridge showed composure as the Bruins displayed a scoring balance of inside and outside shots.
Battle led 29-21 at halftime, and they carried their successful shooting into the 2nd half. The Spartans were up 41-30 with a minute and a half left in the 3rd quarter, but the Bruins came back. It was 49-46 with less than two minutes remaining in the game, and Battle's Justin Goolsby hit a clutch three pointer to extend their lead to 6 points.
The Spartans held on to win 52-49, as they defeated Rock Bridge for the first time in school history. Battle sunk 11 three pointers against the Bruins, and Tay Patrick led all scorers with 22 points.