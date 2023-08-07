COLUMBIA- Battle High School moved quickly to find a new head football coach following the abrupt resignation of former coach Jonah Dubinski on July 26th. The Spartans named Matthew Herman as the new coach on the first day of practices across the state.
🚨 COACHING ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨— Battle Athletics & Activities (@BattleAthletics) August 7, 2023
Pending Board Approval, @MHermanADL will lead the Battle Football team this fall! pic.twitter.com/0jWcyOpZsu
Herman is a Hickman and Mizzou graduate who spent several years on the Battle coaching staff as an assistant coach, including the 2014 state championship team. He has been coaching in Hawaii since 2021.
"Having strong roots at Battle since its inception, I care deeply about this program and know the great things this Battle Family can achieve," said Herman in a news release announcing his hiring.
"I am looking forward to the opportunity to represent the Battle community as it's next Head Football Coach," Herman added.
The Spartans and other teams across the state began preseason camp on Monday. Battle opens the 2023 season against Park Hill in Kansas City on Friday August 25th at 7 pm.