COLUMBIA - Battle Softball defeated the Smith-Cotton Tigers 11-4 on senior night. The Spartans scored 8 runs in the 4th inning to help take the lead and eventually secure the win.
In the first inning, Smith-Cotton found success against Battle senior starting pitcher, Ainsley Stubbs. The Tigers scored 3 runs in the inning capped off by a RBI double from Grace West.
I’m here at @BattleAthletics where the Spartans (@BattleSoftball) are hosting the Smith-Cotton Tigers. It’s senior night for the spartans, pictured are Battle’s 3 seniors. After 1, Smith-Cotton leads 3-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2MSj9FSIXk— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) September 19, 2022
In the second, Stubbs found her rhythm as she struck out the side. Bottom second, Kinleigh Kite grounded into a fielder's choice that brought home a run for Battle.
The fourth inning is where the Spartans took over. Bethany Perona started the scoring run with a RBI double. Battle went on to score 7 more runs in the inning including a 2 RBI single from Ainsley Stubbs.
Battle would hold on to win 11-4 over Smith-Cotton. The Spartans improve to 9-10 on the season and face the Boonville Pirates on the road on Sept. 20, 2022.