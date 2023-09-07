COLUMBIA - Wednesday's matchup between Battle and Hallsville was all Spartans from the jump. Battle took the first set 25-20 and didn't look back from there. The Spartans picked up some early momentum behind strong play from Taylor Heath.
Janaya Weitkamper played well early on as well with an impressive kill. Hallsville's Mila Perez tried to get her team back in the game but it was not enough as Battle's Henley Tarwater helped fuel the Spartans to win the final two sets.
Hallsville suffered its first loss of the season, falling to 3-1. Up next for Hallsville is Versailles on Tuesday. Up next for Battle is Blair Oaks in the Hickman Varsity Tournament this weekend.