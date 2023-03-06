COLUMBIA - The Class 6 District 7 tournament concluded Monday night at Hickman High School, as No. 1 Rock Bridge took on No. 3 Battle for the championship.
Before player introductions, a moment of silence was held for the death of a Rock Bridge student who was killed in a crash earlier Monday.
From tipoff, the energy was electric in the gym as both student sections brought the intensity. The Spartans took an early 6-0 lead after hitting two 3s, but then Rock Bridge went on a 15-0 run into the second quarter. At halftime, the Bruins led 15-13 in a low scoring affair.
To start the second half, Battle made a three pointer and retook the lead. This was a game of runs and long possessions in result of good defense by both teams.
Midway through the third quarter, it was tied 20-20 and the Spartans knocked down another three for the lead.
They had a 30-26 lead entering the fourth quarter. Rock Bridge splashed a three pointer to cut the deficit to one early in the last period, but Battle scored five straight after that to go up by six. From then on, it was the Spartans using the clock to their favor and the Bruins couldn't narrow the deficit enough.
Battle held onto the game and defeated Rock Bridge 37-33, winning the district championship.