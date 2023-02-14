WESTPHALIA - Fatima boys basketball hosted the Battle Spartans on Tuesday night.
It was back and forth for a while in the first half as Justin Goolsby got it to go from downtown for Battle.
Jack Robertson answered for the Comets with a three of his own.
Battle had a slim 14-12 lead over Fatima at the end of the first quarter. The Comets eventually pulled away in the second half as Goolsby continued to feel it from long range hitting two back-to-back triples.
Spartans keep their CMAC title hoops alive, winning on the road 67-52.