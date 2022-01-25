COLUMBIA - Battle Athletics has named Ashanti Caine as its next head softball coach.
Caine has been a physical education and health teach at Battle High School for the last 5 years. She also worked as the head volleyball coach and an assistant softball coach during that time.
Before coming to Columbia, Caine taught in the Boonville School District and coached at Tina Avalon High. She played softball at Central Methodist University during her collegiate career.