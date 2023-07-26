COLUMBIA- Battle High School is looking for a new football for coach for the third time since 2021 after the departure of former coach Jonah Dubinski. The Columbia Daily Tribune first reported the news on Wednesday evening. Dubinski told KOMU-8 Sports in a text message that he has accepted a position on the coaching staff at the Community School of Naples, a college prep academy in Florida.
Battle posted the staff opening on Wednesday. Dubinski, a Rock Bridge alum and former Mizzou football player, informed his players and staff of his decision on Tuesday. He left the job nearly two years to the day he accepted the position just before the 2021 season. Battle was left with out a coach a month before the first game when Atiyyah Ellison left the Spartans to take a position on Mizzou's football staff in July of 2021.
Practices for the upcoming season begin across the state on Monday, Aug. 7. Battle's season opener is at Park Hill on Friday, Aug. 25.