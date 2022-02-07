COLUMBIA - The Battle girls soccer program will have a new face leading the Spartans as head coach this season.
Battle High School announced Kurtis Boardsen as the new head coach for the program via a tweet from Battle Athletics.
Battle Athletics is excited to announce Kurtis Boardsen as our next Girls' Soccer Head Coach! pic.twitter.com/je2TGP7Ds4— Battle Athletics (@BattleAthletics) February 7, 2022
Boardsen most recently served as the head coach at Stephens College from 2017 to 2021. In that time, the Stephens Stars set multiple program records and became a more prominent program in the soccer community, according to a tweet from Battle Athletics.
Boardsen is a Mid-Missouri native. Prior to his time at Stephens, he coached at his alma mater, Moberly High School, as well as coaching for Sporting Columbia, an academy affiliate of Sporting Kansas City.
Boardsen played high school soccer for the Moberly Spartans and continued to play at Westminster College.