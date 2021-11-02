This Saturday night is the start of district semi finals across the state of Missouri.
Out of all the remaining high schools competing this weekend across Missouri, Battle High School is the last remaining high school from Columbia.
The Spartans look to take on the Wentzville Holt for the chance to play in the finals.
Holt is unbeaten so far this season and looks to keep the perfect record in tact when they face the Spartans. They have won all their games with an average 35 point margin.
Knowing this, the Spartans look to try to play the perfect game in order to beat Holt.
"It's about being focused on every snap and executing. Every snap, everybody has an assignment. You have to have a do or die mentality. You get your job done or you don't, and that's what it's going to come down to. Holt has proven that more often than not, at every position, they're going to get their job done. Can't let it happen."