COLUMBIA - The Battle Spartans had an up-and-down season last year, but the team is very motivated to do better this season.
Perhaps the most motivated player on their roster is senior running back Rickie Dunn. His father, also named Rickie, was a star running back himself when he played for Hickman High School over 20 years ago. However, "Big Rick" was murdered in Columbia in 2014.
"Little Rick" has used his father's death as motivation this year.
"It's really all my motivation," Dunn said. "You know, since a young kid, the only thing I know is football."
He has set some pretty large goals for himself this season. He wants to reach "1,000 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns, over 60 or 70 tackles, a few picks and a few forced fumbles," Dunn told KOMU 8 Sports.
Battle head coach Jonah Dubinski says these goals are very attainable for Dunn. He believes that Rickie's father would have been extremely proud of the man his son is turning out to be.
"To have a young man like Rickie, how could you not be proud of him?" Dubinksi said. "Everything he does athletically academically and socially, how could you not be proud? He has to be immensely proud."
If this Battle team is to go further than the first round of the playoffs this year, it will be on the back of "Little" Rickie Dunn.