Noah Jeagers and Cody Schwartze had two big RBI singles for the Comets to lead off the 5 run 4th inning

WESTPHALIA − The Fatima Comets took on the Battle Spartans on the diamond on Tuesday night.

The two teams traded runs the first three innings as the score was 1-1 going into the bottom half of the fourth.

That is when Fatima loaded the bases and got the bats going.

Noah Jaegers got a chopper to go through the infield, driving home two runs for the Comets giving them a 3-1 lead.

Cody Schwartze lifted a sacrifice fly to keep it going for Fatima driving home another run. Fatima would score five in the bottom half of the fourth.

They survived a late rally by Battle, winning 6-4.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

I am currently a senior in the J-school at Mizzou. Coming from the Minneapolis area, I have always had a strong passion for journalism. I am proud to be apart of the best journalism school in the nation!