WESTPHALIA − The Fatima Comets took on the Battle Spartans on the diamond on Tuesday night.
The two teams traded runs the first three innings as the score was 1-1 going into the bottom half of the fourth.
That is when Fatima loaded the bases and got the bats going.
Noah Jaegers got a chopper to go through the infield, driving home two runs for the Comets giving them a 3-1 lead.
Cody Schwartze lifted a sacrifice fly to keep it going for Fatima driving home another run. Fatima would score five in the bottom half of the fourth.
They survived a late rally by Battle, winning 6-4.