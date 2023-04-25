COLUMBIA-The Hickman Relays took place at Hickman High School on Tuesday night.
The meet featured 5 teams from the Mid-Missouri area including Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle, Jefferson City and Capital City.
The track events kicked off with the girls 4x800 meter relay. Jefferson City got off to a hot start immediately out of gun and held a commanding lead.
Ella Kinsey would maintain the big lead for the Lady Jays as they take the win in that event.
Later in the girls sprint medley, both Battle and Hickman were neck and neck approaching the finish line. The hometown Kewpies took that event.
Hickman will compete next at the Dale Collier invite on April 29th.