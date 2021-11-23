The Battle Spartans finished last season with a 14-8 record. They played well, especially in the second half of the year, ending the season winning 5 of their last 7 games, but the season ended with a loss to Washington in Districts.
Enter new Battle Head Coach Ben Pallardy. He brings in assistant coach Tyree Goolsby and a new way of doing things. Most of the line-up will be new as well, with only two returning starters, but a few players with some experience.
Junior Justin Goolsby (6'3") returns and he is a great athlete with a well-balanced skill set. Junior Ethan Wiley (6'5") also returns and is a great rebounder and shot blocker with good touch around the basket. Junior point guard Tay Patrick (5'10") has great quickness and vision. He is a playmaker who makes his teammates better.
Senior Caven Wheeler (6'1") is a knock down shooter and a smart player with a high basketball IQ. Junior Jaleel Thrower (6'2") is a versatile athlete who can play multiple positions on both sides of the ball. There is great veteran experience off the bench heading into the season. Senior Tarron Cason (5'11") is a natural scorer with a lot of speed. Senior TJ Turner (6'4") is athletic and experienced, does a lot well and excels on the boards.
Junior Mike Smallwood(6'1") is a good athlete who combines shooting with slashing ability. Senior Pun Brownlee (5'11") is a smart player who handles the ball well and sees the floor. He combines being able to score with setting up his teammates. Senior Jay Smith (6'2") is a great shooter and cutter. He is dynamic in transition and excellent defender.
“We will create space and use actions to allow our playmakers to create advantages that lead to great shots. We will play together and use our strengths to create advantages that lead to layups, free throws and catch and shoot 3pt shots," coach said. “We have a lot of versatility. We have guards with a lot of speed, guards who can really shoot it and versatile size. We expect to be a team that can get out and run off of our defense, as well as be efficient in the half court."
On defense coach likes to be aggressive, “We will apply pressure in all situations that will lead to forced turnovers as well as ill-advised shots. We will always default to aggression and speed. We will run multiple defenses to keep teams off balance and uncomfortable,” coach explains. “We will have a learning curve early in the season while we are getting everything installed due to everything being new, but we are confident that by February we will be a dangerous team.”