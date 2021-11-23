The 2020-21 season got off to a rocky start for the Battle Spartans. The challenging schedule was front loaded, so the girls went 2-7 in their first 9 games.
They composed themselves and played much better the second half of last season, finishing with a 10-13 record.
Yes, they were young and yes they had to overcome some challenges, but no, they never gave up and even went on a 3 game winning streak and won 5 of their last 7 games, before losing a nail-biter 58-59 to Hickman in Districts.
Battle will have a new head coach heading into the season. Dustyn Yung takes over the program in his first year at the school and his first head coaching gig. He and his Assistant Coaches; Samantha Symonds, Kaylee Vantrump, Megan Anliker and Stephanie Coleman have been working hard this past summer to get their players ready to start stronger than they did a year ago.
The overall depth will be thin, but there are two returning starters and a part-time starter to build around. Leading the way will be sophomore guard Nautica Washington (5'8). She had a tremendous freshman year, averaging 9.8 PPG, 3.7 Assists and 2.9 rebounds was selected to the All-District team. Junior guard Kaelyn Johnson (5'10) returns after averaging 7.2 PPG, 5.0 Rebounds and 1.7 Assists last season. She has a varied skill set, as she can shoot outside, but also can drive to the basket.
Junior guard Maliyah Miller (5'7) averaged 5.1 PPG, 1.7 RPG and 1.6 APG in part-time duty last year. She will be counted on to become more of a scoring threat from the perimeter. Senior guard Imani Hopkins (5'6) averaged 2.1 PPG and 1.6 RPG last season. Senior guard Brooklynn Spillman (5'8) was a part-time starter and averaged 2.5 PPG, 3.0 Rpg last season.
“Offensively we want to put pressure on the defense as soon as possible starting with our transition,” explained Coach Yung. “We are looking to score early in the possession and creating options within our offense to get a great shot.”
The Spartans averaged 52.9 points per game last year and allowed 51.8.
“Our strength going into this season will be our ability to space the floor and create opportunities for each other,” elaborated coach. “Our depth at the guard position will be beneficial as we will be able to rotate guards at multiple positions and continue to put pressure on the defense and create opportunities.”
On D, coach states, “Our defensive philosophy is based around forcing tough contested two's, eliminate second chance opportunities and limit points at the free throw line and our ability to pressure the ball and guard multiple positions,” explained Coach Yung. “Our program as a whole has made tremendous strides since taking over the program in June. The daily commitment to compete at a high level has allowed us to lay a great foundation going into year one here at Battle. My staff and I can't wait to see what legacy #BattleSquad9 leaves this season.”