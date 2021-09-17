Rivalry game means more for two Battle senior football players

COLUMBIA - Battle hosts Hickman on Friday for KOMU 8's Friday Night Fever Game of the Week.
Battle Head Coach Jonah Dubinski says this week's rivalry game is all about owning the area code.
"We see these guys around town, you know, we see them in the community. It's a point of pride to be able to say, 'hey last time we got you,'" Dubinski said.
Battle welcomes Eric "TJ" Turner and La'Javion "LJ" Williams to the team this year. Both players join the Spartans after transferring from Hickman last season.
"LJ will be playing his first game this week. TJ was on the field, had a great week last week. They've been bringing a lot, they bring some explosion to our offense, they bring positive energy to our practices, they're going to do wonders for us," Dubinski said.
Williams will make his Battle and season debut on Friday. He says Battle fans can look for him to leave it all on the field.
"Expect the best, always. I'm here to give it my all and that's all I do," Williams said.
Williams said the Spartans come into the game prepared.
"Oh, they're ready, they're ready every week. I love it," Williams said.
The two transfers from Hickman have built a special bond during their time as teammates.
"On the field, it's just like, yen, he got my back, I got his back," Williams said.
Turner has played in multiple offensive roles so far this season. Battle will have to do without him this week, though. Turner was ejected from last week's game and is ineligible to play this week.
"There's some things that I regretted, knowing I could have walked away from the situation, but it is what it is," Turner said.
Turner played quarterback for the Kewpies but now plays receiver for Battle. He says his skills will set him apart when he gets back on the field next week.
"I feel like my IQ from playing the quarterback position helps out," Turner said.
Dubinski, like Williams and Turner, is in his first year with the program. He says they share a special connection.
"It's a pretty cool situation just because we're in the same boat, so we kind of bonded over that, being new to this team and being new to a pretty well established program that we have that shared connection that helped us get close pretty quick," Dubinski said.
Hickman will travel to Battle on Friday night at 7 p.m.