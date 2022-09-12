COLUMBIA - Battle softball defeated the Camdenton Lakers 5-1 Monday night. Spartan senior, Ainsley Stubbs, pitched a complete game with 5 strikeouts to help secure the win.
After leading 1-0 early, Jacei Roland made two heads-up plays in the 3rd inning to extend the Battle lead. First, an RBI triple to bring in one. And then, she stole home avoiding Camdenton's pitcher Anna Lucas making it 3-0.
In the 4th, Ryah Moore connected on a pitch that got behind the Spartan outfielders for an R-B-I double to make the game 3-1.
Battle would add 2 more runs in the 6th with the help of a few fielding errors from the Lakers.
A Stubbs' strikeout on Anna Lucas would end it in the 7th.