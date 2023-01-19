BOONVILLE - The Pirates hosted Blair Oaks for a Tri-County conference showdown on Thursday night.
In the 1st half, the Falcons controlled the pace with their offense led by senior point guard Emma Wolken and center Autumn Bax. Boonville's head coach Jared Runyon rallied his team into the locker room at halftime, trailing by double digits.
Boonville's student section tried to disrupt the momentum of the Falcons, but it wasn't enough as they managed to enter the 4th quarter with a comfortable lead. However, the Pirates didn't concede. Early in the quarter, Ali Eichelberger banged home a three pointer which cut the deficit to single digits. The crowd was fired up, but Wolken responded for the Falcons with a nice drive through the lane and left-handed layup. Towards the end, Belle Boessen put the dagger in Boonville as she drew contact and finished the and-1 bucket.
Blair Oaks was too much to handle, and the Falcons won 55-48.