FATIMA- Fatima High School hosted the first round of districts, with the first game being the 4/5 matchup of Southern Boone and Blair Oaks.
Dylan Hair got things going out the gate for the Falcons, hitting a 3 then assisting on another in the first quarter to put the Falcons up by 5 early.
Southern Boone's Carter Salter hit a couple threes to try and keep it close early, but his efforts were not enough as the Eagles would trail by 11 at half.
Then, Zach Henry would get going for the Falcons hitting a couple second half threes to add insult to injury.
Blair Oaks would run away from this one to win 64-38 behind 20 point performances from Hair and Henry.
The second game of the night would feature Boonville and Fulton.
Jackson Johns would fuel Boonville's fast start by hitting 2 early threes, and his hot streak would rub off on his teammates.
Evan Bishop would then hit a 3 of his own, to put Boonville up 18 at one point in the second quarter.
Then, Fulton woke up.
The Hornets were too much to handle in the paint, led by Center Colby Lancaster and guard Donovan Weigel.
Lancaster would clean up the boards in the second half to energize a major comeback.
After some back and forth ball in the fourth quarter, Fulton would complete the comeback to defeat Boonville 61-56 in a thriller.