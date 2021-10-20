COLUMBIA - Both Blair Oaks and New Bloomfield have secured positions in their respective State final four after wins on Wednesday.
The Blair Oaks Falcons (30-4) have won 21 out of the past 22 games, including ten straight after defeating Fulton in the State Quarterfinals 6-1.
Blair Oaks pitcher, Andi Siebeneck was in the circle for Wednesday's matchup against Fulton, but got the Falcons on the board early on with a solo homerun to left field putting Blair Oaks up 1-0 in the first inning.
Fulton would later on respond in the fourth inning as Brilee Ash would get one past the third baseman to drive in a run and tie the game up at 1.
The fifth inning is where Blair Oaks blew the game open.
Junior Kenzie Libbert would launch a three-run-shot giving the Falcons a four-run fifth inning, which would lead Blair Oaks to a 6-1 win. The Falcons will take on Sullivan in the Class 3 semi-finals at 2 pm on Friday October 29th in Springfield.
New Bloomfield out of Class 2 took on Elsberry Wednesday looking to advance to State as well.
Payton Robinson would give Elsberry a 2-1 lead after hitting a hard ground ball between the third baseman and shortstop, driving in 2 runs.
The lead would go back and fourth throughout the game until New Bloomfield's, Avery Nichols placed a ground ball perfectly to give the Wildcats a 7-6 lead.
New Bloomfield advances to the Class 2 semi-finals where they will take on Marceline at 12 pm on October 29th at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.