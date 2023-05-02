COLUMBIA - Blair Oaks beat Battle 12-1 in baseball on Tuesday behind an 18 strikeout night for pitcher Wil Libbert.
The game was scoreless going into the third inning. The Falcons got two runners on base before Nolan Laughlin hit a sacrifice fly ball to bring in Blair Oak's first run of the day.
The Falcons would add two more runs in the frame thanks to an RBI single from Colten Bryan and a Holden Brand triple.
Blair Oaks extended its lead in the fifth inning. Libbert brought in the first run of the inning with a hit to centerfield.
Then, Bryan hit his second RBI shot of the day, building the lead to five runs.
The Falcons added four more runs before the inning was over. Chase Schnieders and Warren Davis both recorded RBI hits.
Blair Oaks continued to build on its lead in the top of the seventh with three more runs, putting the game out of reach for the Spartans.
Battle scored its only run of the game in the seventh on a fielder's choice play.
Blair Oaks will be back in action on Wednesday at St. Elizabeth.
The Spartans next game is against Helias on Thursday.