WARDSVILLE - One week after picking up Gatorade Player of the Year honors for Missouri, Blair Oaks basketball star Luke Northweather added another award to his résumé.
Northweather was named Mr. Show-Me Basketball 2022 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday. He was also named the boys Class 4 player of the year.
The 6-foot-10, 220-pound senior forward averaged 29.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this past season, leading the Falcons to the Class 4, District 9 championship game.
Northweather also added 3.4 assists, 2.4 blocks and 2.0 steals per game, connecting on 71.6% of his field-goal attempts, including 38.8% of his 3-pointers.
Two other mid-Missourians also took home player of the year honors. Boonville's Addison Brownfield claimed the girls Class 4 player of the year and Rock Bridge's Averi Kronke won co-player of the year in Class 6.