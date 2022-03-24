WARDSVILLE - One week after picking up Gatorade Player of the Year honors for Missouri, Blair Oaks basketball star Luke Northweather added another award to his résumé. 

Northweather was named Mr. Show-Me Basketball 2022 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday. He was also named the boys Class 4 player of the year.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound senior forward averaged 29.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this past season, leading the Falcons to the Class 4, District 9 championship game.

Northweather also added 3.4 assists, 2.4 blocks and 2.0 steals per game, connecting on 71.6% of his field-goal attempts, including 38.8% of his 3-pointers.

Two other mid-Missourians also took home player of the year honors. Boonville's Addison Brownfield claimed the girls Class 4 player of the year and Rock Bridge's Averi Kronke won co-player of the year in Class 6.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Ethan is a reporter, anchor, producer and digital producer for KOMU 8. He is a sports broadcast journalism major at the University of Missouri. You can reach him by email at ejsghz@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @Ethan_Salm.

Recommended for you