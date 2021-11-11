MEXICO - Two high-powered offenses will square off in the Class 3 District 5 Championship on Friday night.
Blair Oaks will travel to Mexico in a battle of the heavyweights.
The Mexico Bulldogs finished the regular season at 7-2 and earned the top seed in the district.
Blair Oaks has won two of the last three state championships, but lost twice in the regular season. This is first time since 2014 that the Falcons have lost more than once in the regular season. Blair Oaks is the three-seed in the district.
Both offenses boast gaudy numbers on the season. Mexico is averaging 38.4 points per game while Blair Oaks is averaging 57.4 points per game.
The Falcons have scored 50 or more points in seven straight games.
Mexico's offense is on roll as of late, scoring 151 total points in their last three games.
Even though their offense flies up and down the field, Blair Oaks head coach Ted LePage said a road playoff win won't be easy to come by.
"You want try to keep the momentum down because they're going to have a lot of momentum," LePage said. "Anytime you play a team on the road in the playoffs, that team at home has a lot of advantages. So with that being said, we really have to watch and minimize our mistakes, we can't give them free ones."
This will be Mexico's fifth district title game in school history, but the Bulldogs have gone 1-3 in those past four games.
Mexico head coach Steve Haag says the Bulldogs are ready for the opportunity to show what they've been working towards all season.
"We need to play our best, we don't need to worry about them and I think we've done that and I think that's some of the maturity that we've seen and we're going to need that Friday night," Haag said. "We've got to play our best every play no matter what happens, because we can't afford ourselves to have a bad quarter or a bad half against a team like this."
The Bulldogs will host the Falcons at 7 p.m. on Friday night.