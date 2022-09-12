COLUMBIA - Blair Oaks defeated Battle in straight sets on the road on Monday night.
Blair Oaks won the first set 25-8 after a kill from Kenley Mitchell.
In the second set, Autumn Bax made multiple plays for the Falcons including the set-winning ace. Blair Oaks won the second set 25-20.
The third set was handled by Blair Oaks as Bax made a huge kill to win the match.