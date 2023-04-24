WARDSVILLE- Blair Oaks got back on track after a tough 4-3 loss to Liberty this weekend by defeating Capital City.
The Falcons threw out their ace and Mizzou Commit Wil Libbert, and he was as advertised.
Several MLB scouts were in attendance to watch the talented lefty mow through the Capital City lineup.
Libbert only allowed 2 walks during his time, carrying a no-hitter.
Libbert would receive help from his fellow Falcons when they put up a 6 runs in the 3rd inning.
This was not your orthodox big inning, as Cap City made multiple crucial errors that ultimately would put this game out of reach earlier than expected.
Libbert reached his pitch limit in the sixth, as he came off to a loud, standing ovation by the home crowd.
He was then relieved by Aiden Boeckmann, who was able to strike out the side in the 7th to secure the shutout.
The Falcons host Versailles tomorrow to continue play while Capital City will play host to Waynesville tomorrow as well.