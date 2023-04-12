COLE COUNTY − The Blair Oaks boy's basketball team will have a new coach this fall.
Nick Voss was introduced as the Falcon's new head coach Wednesday. Voss will take over the program after former head coach Ryan Fick was hired as head boy's basketball coach at Capital City High School.
Voss spent the last six years as the boy's head coach at Iberia High School. He also spent a year head coaching at Eldon and five years at St. Elizabeth.
Voss will teach physical education at the high school.
In 2009, Voss earned a bachelor's degree from Lincoln University. He and his wife Dana have three children.