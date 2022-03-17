CHICAGO - Luke Northweather of Blair Oaks has won the 2021-22 Gatorade Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Northweather is the first winner to be chosen from Blair Oaks. Gatorade made the announcement Wednesday.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the court.
Now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced in March, Northweather joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jabari Parker and Dwight Howard.
The 6-foot-10, 220-pound senior forward averaged 29.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this past season, leading the Falcons to the Class 4, District 9 championship game.
Northweather also added 3.4 assists, 2.4 blocks and 2.0 steals per game, connecting on 71.6% of his field-goal attempts, including 38.8% of his 3-pointers.
“I’ve been coaching for about 20 years and I can honestly say he’s the best big guy that I’ve ever seen,” Fatima High School head coach Ryan Robertson said. “He gets double-teamed every night and he’s still almost unstoppable. He steps out and shoots the 3, he will take you down into the low block and shoot a jump hook. He alters the game completely on the defensive end with his size and agility.”
A two-time Tri-County Conference Player of the Year, he scored a career-high 51 points in a 91-41 win over Eldon High on Feb. 8. He concluded his prep basketball career with 2,018 points.
Northweather has also volunteered locally with the Special Olympics and as a youth basketball coach. He donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church.
Northweather has maintained a weighted 4.08 GPA in the classroom. He has not decided where he is going to college.
He joins Aminu Mohammed, Caleb Love and Torrence Watson, on the state’s list of recent former award winners.