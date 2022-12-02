COLUMBIA - The Blair Oaks Falcons won the Class 2 high school football championship Friday at Faurot Field after a matchup against the Lamar Tigers.
Blair Oaks came into the game 13-0 this season and won its third state title in the last five years.
The Falcons started with the ball, but Lamar scored first, finishing its first drive with a 21-yard touchdown run by quarterback Joel Beshore to take a 7-0 lead.
Blair Oaks punted on its next drive, and Lamar started its second drive with steady progress. However, Blair Oaks eventually forced them into third and long and then forced a fumble recovered by Bryson Varner for the turnover.
The turnover gave the Falcons a short field, and they took their first trip to the red zone. Lamar's defense held strong, though, and forced the Falcons' second turnover on downs.
Lamar's offense punted for the first time in the game, and on Blair Oaks' next drive, the Falcons broke through. Quarterback Dylan Hair had taken a few deep shots already, and midway through the second quarter, he connected with Alec Weiberg on a 78-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was no good, making the score 7-6 Lamar.
On Lamar's next drive, the Tigers found the end zone for the second time, again on a run play by Beshore, this one for six yards. The extra point was good, giving Lamar a 14-6 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the first half.
Blair Oaks got the ball and quickly made it to midfield, when a pass interference call on third down kept the drive alive. However, the next three plays were three straight incompletions. Finally, on fourth down, Hair connected with Nicholas Closser for the 36-yard touchdown. The Falcons were unable to convert the two-point conversion, so the score was 14-12 Lamar heading into halftime.
Lamar started the second half on offense and quickly faced fourth and one at midfield. They went for it, but the Blair Oaks defense stopped them to force the turnover on downs, and Hair took it from there. The Falcons' quarterback scored on a 49-yard run and then rushed for the two-point conversion to put Blair Oaks on top for the first time all day, 20-14.
Lamar made sure to respond, and Beshore had his first passing touchdown of the day. The extra point gave Lamar the lead back, 21-20.
Blair Oaks drove back down the field, and what looked to be a drive-ending incompletion on fourth down turned into a pass interference call to keep the drive alive. A Hair run made it first and goal inside the five, and three plays later, another Hair run put the Falcons back on top early in the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion was no good, making the score 26-21 Blair Oaks.
Lamar's next drive ended in a punt, and on Blair Oaks' second play of their drive, Hair found Weiberg for the pair's second touchdown of over 70 yards in the game. This one went for 72, and after a missed extra point, put the Falcons up 32-21.
With less than a quarter remaining, Lamar needed to respond and they did. Beshore found Ian Ngugi for a 50-yard reception. The Tigers attempted to get within three, but their first attempt at a two-point conversion was flagged for offensive pass interference and the second was no good, making the score 32-27 Blair Oaks.
Lamar attempted an onside kick, but Blair Oaks recovered. However, the Falcons weren't able to make much happen and had to punt with half a quarter remaining.
Lamar's offense took over and methodically made its way to the red zone, taking five minutes off the clock before facing fourth down with just over a minute left to play.
With the game on the line, a Blair Oaks penalty gave Lamar a second chance. When Lamar appeared to have the first down, a penalty by the the Tigers gave Blair Oaks a second chance of its own.
Finally, on the third fourth down, Blair Oaks got the stop, putting them only one kneel away from victory. The Falcons won 32-27, and Hair accounted for all five of their touchdowns in his final game for Blair Oaks.