WARDSVILLE - The Blair Oaks Falcons are just a day away from playing at Faurot Field in their second state championship game in three years. Winning in 2020, quite a few Falcons are looking to earn the second state title.
However the Lamar Tigers stand in their way. Both teams come into Friday's MSHSAA Class 2 matchup with 13 wins.
Blair Oaks won their semifinal game over the Bowling Green Bobcats 66-48. Blair Oaks has an average margin of victory of 41 points this season after their win over Bowling Green.
The largest reason for that? Quarterback Dylan Hair. This season, Hair became the first quarterback in Missouri history to pass for over 10,000 yards and rush for 5,000 years.
"Dylan is the guy. But he's not just one guy. We have 10 other guys that he brings their level of play up and they all want to emulate and be like him, and that's tremendous respect for him and a compliment for him," head coach Ted Lepage said. "But it also shows what kind of teammate he is because everybody else wants to play for him and with him."
The defense only had given up 12 points per game on average before the game against Bowling Green, but Lepage said the final score doesn't reflect the standard his defense plays with.
"Special teams put us in some difficult situations there," Lepage said. "But when you really look at it, they only had 270 yards of offense. In the third quarter, we shut them down, so we're capable of it."
The accomplishment to make it to the state championship game didn't start at the beginning of the season. For these young men, it began much earlier.
"I said, you know, you have worked 300 over 300 plus days, since January the third. And this all, you guys have done it, nobody else. So when you put that much into it, you invest that much, there's some return comes out, it's pretty special," Lepage said. "So go do what you do, have fun playing football, and trust your training because you have trained your tails off."
The biggest difference this year for the Falcons compared to their last trip to the state championship, is location. In 2020, the game was held in Jefferson City, however this year the team will get to play under the lights at Faurot Field.
"It's going to be awesome," Lepage said. "It's the epitome of what every high school player wants to do. They want play at University of Missouri field. You know, that's where the next level of football is played."
However, Lepage said he emphasized to his players that the moment can't get too big for them.
"It's the same width and the same length as ours. It's the same one we played on all year," Lepage said. "So outside of everything, outside of the field, the field is exactly the same. So go play football and have fun."
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.