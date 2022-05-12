JEFFERSON CITY − The Blair Oaks R-II School District has introduced Joren Trimble as its first-ever high school girls soccer coach.

The 2023 spring season will be the inaugural season for Blair Oaks High School girls soccer.

Trimble earned a bachelor's degree in 2014 and a master's degree in 2016, both from William Woods University.

She has been an assistant soccer coach at Jefferson City High School, Smith-Cotton High School and State Fair Community College, according to a news release.

She was also head soccer coach at the United Capital Soccer Club for three years in the Jefferson City High School for one year.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.