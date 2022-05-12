JEFFERSON CITY − The Blair Oaks R-II School District has introduced Joren Trimble as its first-ever high school girls soccer coach.
The 2023 spring season will be the inaugural season for Blair Oaks High School girls soccer.
Trimble earned a bachelor's degree in 2014 and a master's degree in 2016, both from William Woods University.
She has been an assistant soccer coach at Jefferson City High School, Smith-Cotton High School and State Fair Community College, according to a news release.
She was also head soccer coach at the United Capital Soccer Club for three years in the Jefferson City High School for one year.