Blair Oaks alumna Danielle Lueckenhoff will coach the girls volleyball team next season, the district announced in a news release. This coaching change comes several months after the team won its second consecutive state title in 2022.
Lueckenhoff graduated from Blair Oaks in 2013 after playing on the varsity team for four years. She went on to play at Culver-Stockton College. She spent four years as an assistant coach at Maur Hill Mount Academy and Atchison High School in Kansas.
“I am extremely passionate about the game of volleyball and know the impact it has on a person’s life," Lueckenhoff said in the release.
Lueckenhoff's mother Julie previously coached volleyball at Blair Oaks for over 20 seasons.
"During my time watching my mom interact with the players, I have seen the immense gratification that comes not only from coaching for a quality program, but from the life-long relationships built with the student-athletes,” Lueckenhoff said.