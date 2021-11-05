CAPE GIRARDEAU- Behind 16 kills from Autumn Bax the Blair Oaks Falcons won the school's first ever volleyball State Championship with a sweep of Strafford on Friday. It was the team's first trip to the State final four leading to a thrilling finish at the Show-Me Center for head coach Megan Distler as her team made school history.
"It's amazing to be able to come in here, our first time ever at State, and go take that first ever State Title for our program," said Distler.
Sarah Girard had 2 blocks including the one that sealed the championship on match point. Madilyn Rissmiller dished out 37 assists from the setter position and Anna Wekenborg chipped in with 9 kills.
"These girls will go down in history for Blair Oaks for the rest of their lives," said Distler following the victory.
The Falcons won 13 straight matches to close the season, finishing with a 35-4 record.