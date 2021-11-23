2020-21 was a spectacular season for the Blair Oaks boys’ basketball program and Head Coach Ryan Fick. The Falcons finished the season with a 24-5 record, claiming both the Tri-County Conference and District Championship.
They even made it to the promised land of the Final Four before losing to powerhouse Vashon. (They were ultimately awarded third place in state after Barstow forfeited their spot due to COVID.)
It was, for all intents and purposes, a banner year. It’s never easy to match a year like that, but it’s a far more attainable task when two All-State players return to your roster.
Senior forward Luke Northweather (6-10) averaged an incredible 26.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game in 2020-21, landed on the Class 4 All-State team, the All-District team, and won the Tri-County Player of the Year Award.
The rangy senior boasts deft movement for his size and has a sweet shooting stroke to boot. His height and willingness to pass to open shooters make him nearly impossible to defend. It’d be no surprise to see Northweather sniffing 30 ppg as a senior.
Senior guard Quin Kusgen (6-1) had a terrific junior year himself, with his 18.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 3.8 apg earning him spots on the All-Conference, All-District and All-State teams. Kusgen has “in the gym” shooting range and the strength to absorb contact and finish at the basket.
“Offensively, we return our top two scorers from last season,” Fick says. “We have a solid inside-out presence with 6’10' returning All-Stater Luke Northweather and All-State combo guard Quin Kusgen.”
Expect to hear those two names a whole lot more over the course of the next few months. Starting alongside Northweather in the paint will be senior forward Brysan Jeffries (6-2). A physical player (an All-State OL) who crashes the boards and can do a little bit of everything, Jeffries averaged 2.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 2.4 apg in 2020.
The backcourt will be rounded out by junior point guard Dylan Hair (6-0) and junior guard Zach Henry (6-0). Hair, also an All-State QB, knows how to distribute the ball. He averaged 2.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg, and 1.7 apg last winter. It’s a safe bet that his assists will skyrocket this season once he starts playing with Northweather and Kusgen full time. For his part, Henry averaged 3.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg, and 1 apg. He will likely get lots of open looks as defenses swarm to the Falcons’ dynamic duo.
Blair Oaks will have loads of depth in 2021-22, especially at guard. Senior guard Zach Herigon (5-10) brings experience and leadership to the court; he was a part-time starter in 2020. Senior guard Thomas McCauley (5-8), senior guard Brayden Lehmen (5-10), junior guard Alec Wieberg (6-1), and junior guard Carter Widhalm (6-4) will give Fick a number of options for his half-court sets, while junior forward Chase Schnieders (6-5) will provide energy and through-the-roof jumping ability whenever he enters a game.
On offense Coach Fick likes to “Push the ball in transition and look to take advantage of our athleticism. Run a solid half court motion offense playing inside out trying to take advantage of our size.”
Blair Oaks may not have claimed the crown last winter, but they now know what it takes to get there. And with their two best players (two of the best players anywhere) entering their final season, it’s possible that the Falcons will be even more dangerous this campaign.
“We have an experienced senior class that we will look to for leadership,” Fick says.
Pair that with the fact that Fick has arranged one of the toughest schedules around, and it’s safe to say that the Falcons will be prepared for the postseason. Expect another very deep run for Blair Oaks in 2021-22, with a legitimate shot at hoisting the hardware.