“Last year is hard to put into words. We had an extremely difficult schedule making our record downplay the team’s ability and potential,” explained Falcon Head Coach Brandon Moore. “Prior to getting into heavy conference play we were 6-10. At that point, it was challenging to convince the team to stay the course and be confident in their ability. We continued to reiterate that our losses at that time were all to teams ranked in the top 15 in their respective classes, and most were close games. After we got past that stretch, we began to figure out who we were and we proceeded to win 11 straight games before losing to Mt. Vernon (Class 4 runner up) by one point in the quarterfinals. I was extremely proud of the growth that we took as a team and as a first-year coach, I was ecstatic with the season to say the least.”
17-11 is a very solid start for sure. Coach Moore has been with the Blair Oaks program for 5 years, but last season was his first at the helm. This year’s squad brings back a good balance of experience and talented newcomers.
Senior shooting guard Mallorie Fick (5'7") returns after averaging 14 ppg, 2 apg, 4 rpg, 3.5 stls and she shot 40% from 3 point range.
“Mallorie has been a 2 year starter for us and we will heavily lean on her for scoring this season,” stated Coach Moore. “She has unlimited range and makes a huge impact on both ends of the floor. Last year she was 2nd team All-Conference, 1st team All District, and MBCA All-State.”
Senior point guard Kadence Kliegel played a lot last year and the team will lean on her for pace of play and rhythm from an offensive standpoint. Senior power forward Grace Boessen was a starter at the beginning of the season last year. She adds overall size to the team and they will rely on her for defense, rebounding, and occasionally stretching the floor.
Junior small forward Emma Wolken had minimal varsity time last season but coach states, “She is a very good athlete and her growth as a basketball player has increased drastically over the summer. She will be a great defensive presence and will add an additional scoring element to our offense as she is able to attack the basket and finish through contact.”
Sophomore center Autumn Bax began starting early on in the season last year. As a 6' freshman she was very long and athletic. She led the team in rebounding last year at almost 8 per game. In the final game against Mt. Vernon, she posted a double-double with 14 rebounds and 11 points. She gives the Falcons a great inside advantage regardless of who they play and they will rely heavily on her for a consistent threat on both ends of the floor this season. There is good depth on this team as three senior players will be earning minutes throughout the season.
Center Jazmin Reinkemyer (5'9"), combo forward Andi Siebeneck (5'6") and shooting guard Leksie Ortmeyer (5'7"). On offense, the team averaged 48.3ppg.
“Several girls will be able to stretch the floor from behind 3 point range and we look to have a more consistent post game this season as we play through Autumn,” Coach Moore explains. “We won't do anything flashy and will implement whatever needed to help us achieve consistent continuity.”
On defense the Falcons like to force teams into shooting lower percentage shots, i.e 3's and/or contested mid-range shots. They held opponents to 44.3 points per game last year.
“You could coin this season as a "rebuild" for us,” states Coach Moore. “We lost a very good senior class and will have to adopt a new identity. I don't know what that will look like but I know the girls are eager to get back to work and I look forward to putting the pieces of the puzzle together again!”