BOONVILLE - Blair Oaks travels to Boonville for the second time this season, but this time for a spot in the district championship.
The Pirates got the best of the Falcons in their Week 4 matchup, winning by a score of 41-35.
Blair Oaks lost twice in the regular season for the first time since 2014. The Falcons finished 8-2 on the year.
Boonville also finished the regular season with an 8-2 record. They were seeded higher than Blair Oaks in the playoffs due to their head-to-head win earlier in the year.
Head Coach Greg Hough said they will be prepared for the rematch.
"Going into this game, we believe that we can be successful against them. Actions speak louder than words and we've already done it. So we're excited for the opportunity," Hough said.
Hough said the daunting task of slaying the giant was tough for his team to overcome at first.
"It was a tail of two halves to be honest with you. That first half is truly I think our kids believing that they can compete with Blair Oaks. Before beating them that week we had struggled, they were kings. I respect that and I respect their program, I respect coach LePage and their athletes but I felt like that we had the people that could compete with them," he said.
Hough said a recent loss helped the team battle expectations.
"We've seen adversity, two weeks ago we got beat by Hallsville and to be honest our hearts hurt."
The Pirates are looking to defeat Blair Oaks for second time this season. Hough said doing that would cement the team in history.
"We feel like this game is one of those games to give us an opportunity to leave our legacy. Thats's what we need to do."
Hough said his team has done all they can do at this point.
"No matter what happens tomorrow night I feel like up to this point, we've done the best we can. Tomorrow night I expect our kids to play hard, I hope our kids execute and walk off the field with our head high and hopefully that's with a win as well."
Boonville will host Blair Oaks at 7 p.m. on Friday.