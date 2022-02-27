BOONVILLE - Going the distance is something that Addison (Addi) Brownfield and her family took and ran with.
As a senior at Boonville High School, she has already broken the all-time scoring record at 1603 points and the single-game scoring record at 40. She also brought Boonville to its first ever state championship win as a junior and was nominated as a McDonalds All-American.
"My favorite moment is actually pretty easy," Addi said. "It’s by far the state championship."
Her parents have been a constant supporter, pushing her at a young age but also being realistic with her.
"They keep me grounded when I need to hear something that I don't want to hear," Addi said. "I am really thankful for that even though I don't like it at the time."
The honesty kept Addi pushing and she eventually committed to play college basketball at Western Illinois University.
"It was a long road from getting on the travel team in the fourth grade and where she is at today," said Ken Brownfield, Addi's father.
Her mother Mona Brownfield gives Ken the credit for how far their daughter has come.
"He has done a great job building her into a player," Mona said.
Ken Brownfield has yet to miss a basketball game, a trend he wishes to continue as Addi heads 200 miles away to Macomb, Illinois.
He had aspirations to get his pilot's license, but now it seemed that this may be the perfect time to do so. Not only would he get his license, but he also got the plane to take him to Macomb.
"Yeah I might have used [Addi going to college] to get my pilot's license," Ken said. "We have to go to the games."
Ken Brownfield has brought that supportive aspect to Addi's life, but it's her constant aspirations to improve that sets her apart.
"I would say that is one thing about Addi that in all of the years that I can remember I don't think I ever once had to ask her if we should go practice," said Ken Brownfield. "She has always been the one willing to put in the extra effort and I always had the car keys."
The car keys might now be keys to a plane, but that still shows the distance Addi Brownfield and her parents will go to see her succeed.