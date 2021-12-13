BOONVILLE - Boonville football star D.J. Wesolak took to Twitter on Monday to say he will announce his commitment on Wednesday.
Wesolak tweeted that he will announce his commitment at the Knights of Columbus in Boonville at 3:30 p.m.
According to the tweet, anyone and everyone is invited to come.
I will be announcing my commitment this Wednesday @ 3:30CT. Location: Knights of Columbus Boonville Mo. Anybody and Everybody is Welcome.— DJ Wesolak 🃏 (@DeAndreWesolak) December 13, 2021
On Dec. 1, Wesolak announced the top eight schools in contention for his commitment. His top eight included Alabama, USC, LSU, Missouri, Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina and Penn State.
This news comes shortly after Wesolak was dismissed of facing any charges stemming from an incident in late March, assuming he remains out of trouble. Wesolak faced charges of assault and harassment.
The Cooper County prosecutor agreed to dismiss all charges against Wesolak considering his age, clean criminal history and counsel with the accuser.
According to 247sports.com, Wesolak is a 4-star defensive end prospect, and fifth best prospect regardless of position in the state.