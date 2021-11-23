BOONVILLE- Boonville football star D.J. Wesolak will not face charges stemming from an incident last March assuming he remains out of trouble, according to a new release from the Cooper County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday.
Wesolak faced charges of assault and harassment following an incident on March 21, 2021. According to a probable cause statement, Wesolak allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and forced her to kiss him. The victim pushed him off of her. The Cooper County Prosecutor agreed to dismiss all charges against Wesolak after considering Wesolak's age, clean criminal history and consulting with his accuser.
"The State has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with Mr. Wesolak," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. "This agreement takes into account his age and lack of criminal history while holding him accountable for his actions."
The charges will not be refiled if Wesolak avoids any future violations of the law. Wesolak missed all of Boonville's games from the end of September through the end of the season due to MSHSAA bylaws that make any student facing criminal charges ineligible. He is a 5-star recruit on the defensive line who is a target of several top college football programs including Mizzou, USC, North Carolina, Oregon and several others.
Wesolak recently visited Mizzou during the Tigers' 24-23 overtime win against Florida on Saturday.
November 20, 2021
He has previously told KOMU that he has a good relationship with Missouri Head Coach Elliah Drinkwitz and would consider becoming a Tiger if he feels Mizzou will be a winning program.